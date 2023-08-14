ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.7 %

OKE stock opened at $66.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

