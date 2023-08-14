RFG Advisory LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 115,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE EPD opened at $26.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

