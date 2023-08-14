Boston Partners Cuts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $38,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 44.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.77.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE PSX opened at $116.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.53 and a 200 day moving average of $100.23. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,300 shares of company stock worth $20,351,956. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

