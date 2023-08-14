ING Groep NV Sells 328,735 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328,735 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 363.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,500 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after acquiring an additional 916,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,293,000 after acquiring an additional 774,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,591 shares of company stock worth $4,388,993. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $205.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $209.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.70.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

