Mather Group LLC. Increases Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $167.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.31.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

