Mather Group LLC. Has $391,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $190.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

