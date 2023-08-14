Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 141 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 37.7% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 28.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $431.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $429.10 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.06.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOC

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.