Mather Group LLC. Buys 189 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $66.24 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

