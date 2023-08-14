Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in American International Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,343,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,118,000. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 31,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 222,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,180,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder International Group American purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at $63,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,739,975 shares of company stock worth $1,395,423,079. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

American International Group Stock Up 0.2 %

AIG opened at $60.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.37%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

