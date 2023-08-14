MGO One Seven LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.64.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $95.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The firm has a market cap of $245.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

