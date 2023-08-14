Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $188,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $5,894,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,447 shares in the company, valued at $564,382,102.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $5,894,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,382,102.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $5,258,425.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 190,201 shares in the company, valued at $101,611,080.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,137 shares of company stock valued at $43,876,502. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPWR opened at $502.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $531.25 and its 200-day moving average is $492.83. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $595.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 42.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

