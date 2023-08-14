Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $44,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 583.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,382 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $199,687,000. Hao Advisors Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $176,180,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5,653.9% during the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,996,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,900 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $95.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $245.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.70.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

