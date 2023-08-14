Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

American International Group Stock Up 0.2 %

AIG stock opened at $60.53 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 24.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $33,953.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,739,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,423,079. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

