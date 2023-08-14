Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Illumina by 612.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina
In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ILMN
Illumina Price Performance
NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $180.48 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.16.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Illumina
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- As Exxon Mobil Consolidates, Is A New Rally Bubbling Up?
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.