Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $58.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp downgraded YETI from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.36.

Get YETI alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on YETI

YETI Price Performance

NYSE:YETI opened at $44.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.82. YETI has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. YETI had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that YETI will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in YETI by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,585,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,431,000 after buying an additional 245,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,759,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,361,000 after acquiring an additional 180,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,886 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in YETI by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,539,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,167,000 after purchasing an additional 479,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.