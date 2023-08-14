Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $41.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CPRI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Capri from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Guggenheim downgraded Capri from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Capri from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.93.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capri has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.77.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Capri had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Capri by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $227,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

