CACI International (NYSE:CACI) PT Raised to $382.00 at TD Cowen

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $360.00 to $382.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CACI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on CACI International from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $371.13.

CACI International Stock Up 0.2 %

CACI opened at $343.87 on Friday. CACI International has a 12 month low of $245.32 and a 12 month high of $359.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.17.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.45. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CACI International will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total value of $48,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in CACI International by 37.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 43.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CACI International by 435.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in CACI International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

