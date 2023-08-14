Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Genpact (NYSE:G) Target Price to $37.00

Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on G. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.13.

Get Genpact alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on G

Genpact Stock Performance

Genpact Announces Dividend

G stock opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. Genpact has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.11%.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other Genpact news, Director James C. Madden purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.86 per share, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,746.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Genpact news, Director James C. Madden purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.86 per share, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,746.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,836,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,586,345.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,144 shares of company stock worth $4,176,520 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Genpact by 69.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 71.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.