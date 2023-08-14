CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Increased to $385.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $345.00 to $385.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CACI. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $360.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $371.13.

Get CACI International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CACI

CACI International Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CACI opened at $343.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.68 and a 200-day moving average of $313.17. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. CACI International has a one year low of $245.32 and a one year high of $359.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.45. CACI International had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CACI International will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total transaction of $48,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,180,000 after buying an additional 140,710 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 3,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 133,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,666,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in CACI International by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.