ING Groep NV Cuts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 76.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167,048 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 40,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.6 %

PEG opened at $60.87 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average of $61.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.