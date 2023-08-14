Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $11,444,550,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,338 shares of company stock worth $4,736,430. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $296.18 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

