ING Groep NV Takes $2.68 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 153.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1,264.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $70,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,516,806.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $70,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,516,806.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $188,807.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 645,395 shares of company stock valued at $114,495,874. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $153.37 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $205.66. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.19.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

