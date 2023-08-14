US Bancorp DE Has $12.02 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTD opened at $1,239.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,302.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,414.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTD. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

