Mather Group LLC. Purchases 443 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,541,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,958,000 after buying an additional 432,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 692,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,998,000 after buying an additional 346,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ED shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.5 %

ED stock opened at $90.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

