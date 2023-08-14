ING Groep NV Has $4.10 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 63,078 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after buying an additional 2,660,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,455,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $26.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

