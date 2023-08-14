Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,818 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $50.41 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Devon Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.