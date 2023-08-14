Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 80 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ferguson by 125.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $159.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.06. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $163.91.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 33.37%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

