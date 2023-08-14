Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KLA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,948,742,000 after purchasing an additional 180,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,224,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in KLA by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,340,000 after purchasing an additional 298,731 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,780 shares of company stock worth $21,349,245 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $478.98 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $517.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $476.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

