Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 470 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total transaction of $2,026,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,273,347.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total transaction of $2,026,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,273,347.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,142 shares of company stock worth $42,263,799. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $226.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $248.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.86 and its 200 day moving average is $213.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

