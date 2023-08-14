Kellogg (NYSE:K) Position Cut by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,715 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,425,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,396,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 567,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,900,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 5.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.98 on Monday. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.03 and a one year high of $77.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 94.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Kellogg

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,831,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,550,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $39,827,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellogg

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.