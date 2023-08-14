Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,804 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NLOK opened at $21.66 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Monday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NLOK

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.