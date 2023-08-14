Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,249,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,714,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after buying an additional 909,622 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $76.45 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,201. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

