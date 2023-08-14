Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife stock opened at $63.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

