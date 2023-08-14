RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.3 %

ADM opened at $84.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

