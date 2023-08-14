16,134 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,657,000 after purchasing an additional 70,087 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $152,180,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $35.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.