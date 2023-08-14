Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 423 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Polaris by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter worth $46,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Polaris

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $5,236,912.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,593,994. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PII. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Polaris Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $124.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.65. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.98 and a 200 day moving average of $115.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

