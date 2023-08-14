Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,203 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.32.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $207.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.00. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

