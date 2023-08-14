Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $235.26.

ILMN stock opened at $180.48 on Thursday. Illumina has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

