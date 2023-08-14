Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $128.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.00.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $121.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.84. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $135.76.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 74.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

