Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Ralph Lauren from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.00.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $121.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.18. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $135.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Insider Transactions at Ralph Lauren

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.