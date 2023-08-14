Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $141.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $139.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.00.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $121.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $135.76.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 3,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 52.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.