Truist Financial Boosts Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target to $10.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HLLY. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Holley from $6.25 to $8.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Holley from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Holley from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Holley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

Holley Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of Holley stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. Holley has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $934.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Holley had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Holley’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Holley by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,253 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Holley by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,347,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,313,000 after acquiring an additional 202,154 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Holley by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,699,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 355,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Holley by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 405,570 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Holley by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 801,808 shares during the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

