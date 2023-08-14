Bank of America Raises YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $50.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut shares of YETI from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of YETI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.36.

Get YETI alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on YETI

YETI Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:YETI opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average is $39.82. YETI has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $49.01.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.69 million. YETI had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 31.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that YETI will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 68,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.