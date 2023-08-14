Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 80,203 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,192,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 80,203 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.81% of Aptiv worth $245,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after buying an additional 109,476 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 18.5% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aptiv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,895,000 after buying an additional 58,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $98.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

