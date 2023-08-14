California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $38,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $12,017,920,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB opened at $99.16 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

