Boston Partners Grows Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.41% of Walker & Dunlop worth $35,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,845,000 after buying an additional 85,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,243,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,472,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 206,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 732,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 1.9 %

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $88.51 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.06 and a 52 week high of $115.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $272.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 59.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,671,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,463,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

