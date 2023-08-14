Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 274.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 5,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $351,387.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,799,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,552,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 5,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $351,387.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,799,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,552,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,102,757 shares of company stock valued at $73,455,148 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

NYSE APO opened at $81.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.88. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $87.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

