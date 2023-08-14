Boston Partners Buys 295,248 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 59.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 795,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,248 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Terex were worth $37,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 87.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $60.68 on Monday. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.58.

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

