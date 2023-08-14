Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 110,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 23,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $123.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

