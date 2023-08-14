ING Groep NV Cuts Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Entergy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Entergy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.45.

Shares of ETR opened at $96.31 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $122.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

